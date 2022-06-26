Tyrone McCullagh Retires

One of the true characters of Irish boxing announced his retirement over the weekend.

One half of the ‘Two Tyrones,’ Tyrone McCullagh revealed his gloves have been placed on the hook and he won’t fight again.

The 31-year-old hasn’t fought since his shock defeat to Brett Fidoe a year ago and a lack of activity prompted most to assume retirement was pending.

Those assumptions were proven right over the weekend as he revealed he was exiting stage left.

Confirming he was hanging up his gloves said ‘a brain aneurysm and major inactivity’ were key factors in his decision.

“A year ago today was my last professional fight. As soon as I stepped out of that ring a part of me knew that was it.

But it’s took up until very recently to fully come to terms with it, and admit it to myself and others,” he said.

“Any time I stepped in the ring, my main goal was to do my city and my country proud – This day last year, I couldn’t of been further from that goal. So that coupled with a brain aneurysm and major inactivity, I’ve made the very tough decision to call it a day.”

The BBBofC found a temporary issue with McCullagh’s brain scan not long after he had suffered a first career defeat at the gloves of Ryan Walsh in the Golden Contract semi-final. Those issues were resolved and ge was given the all-clear to fight and was sanctioned to face Fidoe in a bout he lost. However, it still played a part in his decision to quit.

The evasive fighter enjoyed a successful amateur innings winning Irish titles, representing Ireland on the International stage, and winning European Championships bronze.

As a professional, he won a Celtic title, a WBO European title and was involved in some big fights.

“I’ve achieved more that I ever could of dreamt of all them years ago. Boxing has give me the best moments of my life, I’ve travelled the world and met some friends for life through it. But it’s time to look at the bigger picture.

“There are far too many people in the boxing community to thank individually but to every club and coach that has put time and effort into me throughout the years, I am very grateful for everything.

“The biggest thanks goes to my family, friends and everyone else who has supported me from the start of my career until now. Spending your hard earned money on tickets, flights and accommodation to watch me fight.

“There are no words to describe how much I’ve appreciated it. My biggest regret is that we were never allowed to have a professional show in Derry. I wanted this so badly to repay you all for your support.”

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to thank Tyron for the entertainment and his time over the years. We wish him well in retirement.