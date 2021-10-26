Two Irish Fighters in World Championship Action Today

Two Irish fighters will make the World Elite Championship debuts in Belgrade today.

Sean Mari of Monkstown Dublin and Brandon McCarthy of St Michaels Athy are next up and will be looking for victories in the flyweight and light-welter categories.

World Military Games bronze medal winner, Mari takes on Aitila Bernath of Hungary for a place in the final 16, while two-time National Elite Champ McCarty will be looking to reach the round of 32 with victory in his first senior international clash.

Mari fights in bout 7 of the evening session which gloves off 17:00 Irish time, while McCarthy is out in bout 51 in the afternoon session.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Aitila Bernath (Hungary)

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) v Gianluligi Malanga (Italy)

October 27th (Last 64)

JP Hale (Ireland) v Semiz Alicic (Serbia)

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (RBF)

October 30th Last 32)

Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (UzbekistaN0

Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga OLvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck