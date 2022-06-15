Top 7 Best Female Boxers

Boxing is known as a man’s sport and one which needs muscular strength and power. But women have broken that stereotype by turning into some of the best boxers in the world. Most point spread updates on sports like boxing allow wagers to find the best odds for their favorite players.

Women have made their mark on the ring in the last few decades. Women’s boxing was featured for the first time in the 2012 Olympics and has been part of the Commonwealth Games since 2002.

So let’s look at some of the best female boxers out there.

1. Katie Taylor

The reigning Olympic and world lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, is Ireland’s most famous female boxer. Taylor earned her nickname “Irish hurricane” for her aggressive boxing style. She also has several nicknames that reflect her status as one of Ireland’s greatest athletes.

Taylor started boxing at the age of 12 to keep fit during school breaks between soccer seasons. In 2013 she won an Olympic gold medal for Ireland at the London games. She also became world champion later that year.

2. Claressa Shields

Shield’s accomplishments make her a legend in boxing, but she also has a unique story. She grew up in Flint, Michigan, and faced many challenges in life and on the playing fields. She overcame them all to become one of the best women boxers in history.

Her story inspires anyone who has faced adversity and triumphed over it. She is proof that no matter what life throws at you, anything is possible if you work hard enough!

3. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano is a Puerto Rican professional boxer. She is a former WBO and WBA female bantamweight champion. Serrano is also the first Puerto Rican woman to win a world title in boxing.

She also holds the record for being the only woman to win world titles in four weight classes: super flyweight, light flyweight, super bantamweight, and featherweight. Serrano began boxing at age 11 after her father suggested it would be a good exercise for her.

He was right! At first, she didn’t enjoy it but stuck with it because she knew how important it was to her father that she kept training. Eventually, she started to love boxing as much as her dad, and now they share this passion!

4. Cecilia Braekhus

Cecilia Braekhus is a Norwegian professional boxer. She is the current WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and lineal female welterweight champion. Cecilia became the first boxer to hold all four major titles in the same division simultaneously.

She was born on 23rd October 1984. She is best known for her dominance in women’s boxing and for having won all of her fights as a professional. Cecilia normally wins by way of knockout or technical knockout (TKO).

5. Erica Anabella Farias

Farias rose to prominence in Argentina with a good television show where she won the TV show “Got Talent.” Far has also released her debut single, “Todo lo que siento.” Her boxing career took off when she became the first female boxer to win a world title in Argentina.

This was after defeating the Brazilian Vivian Rivas via technical knockout at just zero: 49 of round one. The Argentine then went on to defeat Rivas again by unanimous decision in their rematch.

Farias would later defeat Vivian Rivas for the 3rd time before losing her final fight against Anna Maria Ramirez via technical knockout.

6. Delfin Person

Delfin Persoon is one of the top female boxers in the world. She’s been a champion of five different organizations, including the WBA and WBC female super bantamweight titles.

She also won her first world title at just 18 years old when she defeated Rikaera Sattayakong for the WBO super bantam championship.

Persoon had another successful run from 2012-to 2016, during which she held both the IBF and IBO super bantamweight belts. She later became WBF female super bantam champion by beating Eva Voraberger in 2015 via slip decision.

7. Layla Mccarter

Layla Mccarter is a professional boxer who has competed and won world championships across five different sanctioning bodies. She’s a WBO international and a USBA female super bantam champion. Mccarter turned pro in 2009, winning her first 14 fights, 12 by knockout.

She suffered her first loss to Yasemin Ucar in 2013. She then went on to win back-to-back bouts against Ida Darvish and Raquel Miller, both by unanimous decision. However, due to an injury, she could not defend the title against Gallegos later that year.