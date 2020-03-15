Top 5 Retro Boxing Games

Boxing games have inspired millions to become boxers. For others, they were a special type of game they were able to play versus friends and family members. Most of these games are long forgotten and they have a special place in our hearts. But, with retro gaming becoming more and more popular, they will soon come back. It would be a nice thing knowing which games do deserve your full attention.

Punch-Out!!

Punch-Out!!was released back in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System or NES and it soon became the boxing game to play. Keep in mind that the same game was released in the United States as Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! It was basic with a few champions available and a long way to go in order to become a new one. There are multiple versions and variations of this game but all have the same core. You can get retro games of this kind easily today and play them on any device you like.

Fight Night Round 2

Fight Night Round 2 is a sequel to the popular game known as EA Sports’ Fight Night released in 2004. The sequel we are discussing was released in 2005 and it was unique. The game was released for Play Station 2 and Xbox but there was a special version for Game Cube. This is precisely what made the game so interesting. This particular version was able to offer a character from the previous game on our list, Punch-Out!! Known as Little Mac. Players had full control over their players which meant they were able to move, block punches, avoid them and also inflict powerful punches to their opponents.

Knockout Kings

Knockout Kings is probably one of the most sophisticated gameson our list. First of all, players were able to compete versus 32 real characters and win or lose accordingly. It was released for various platforms such as Nintendo 64, Game Cube, Game Color and also PlayStation 2 and Xbox. It was released originally in 1998 by ESports but has been available on the market until 2003. All major boxers from that era were available in the game. Some examples include Muhammad Ali, Roberto Duran, and many others.

Rocky

Rocky is a game as you can imagine. It follows a story of a young boxer known as Rocky and his mission to become the number one boxer. An important fact is that all characters from the movie are present in the game in some form. Of course, the game was released in 2002 so the graphics was spectacular but definitely worthy of your attention. Opponents are also borrowed from the movies and they include Spider Rico and of course Apollo Creed. Also, the game was developed by Rage Software and was extremely popular back at the day.

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2 was released in 2000 on the first of January for multiple consoles. It was supported by Sega Dreamcast, Nintendo 64, Play station 1 and 2 and also for Game boy advance. The game is a sequel to the Ready 2 Rumble Boxing version released a few years before. Here, the graphics was a bit different or better said specific. It is more like Sega-based games than those developed for other platforms.

The final word

Now when you know all about these boxing games, it is your time to download them and play on any device you own. Yes, you can play them on your computer, laptop or even a smartphone. There are no limitations of any kind.