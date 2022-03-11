Headline News News Pro News 

Tommy McCarthy reveals vile Instagram racist abuse

Tommy McCarthy shared racist abuse he received online just days before it was confirmed he would try to become Ireland’s latest two-time European Champion.

The Belfast fighter took to Twitter to share a message he received from a Joseph telling him to represent Jamaica because he is not Irish – and simply asked ‘what’s wrong with people’?

‘The Mac Attack’ received support from hundreds of his followers who joined in expressing disgust at the comments.

McCarthy has previously spoken eloquently regarding the racism he has received in Ireland and has contributed to the Black & Irish project.

Not that it needs to be said but McCarthy is Irish and has represented his country with distinction. He carried the flag as a successful amateur winning numerous Irish titles, representing Ireland on the International stage, won Commonwealth Games silver, and only agonisingly missing out on the Olympics.

He also has Jamaican heritage which he is immensely proud of and which does not, in any way, diminish his Irishness.

As a pro he became Ireland’s first black European champion and only the 15th Irish fighter to win the famous EBU belt.

Indeed, he will look to join Matthew Macklin and Charlie Nash as a an Irish two time European titlist when he rematches on the undercard of Conor Benn versus Chris Van Heerden at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday, April 16, live on DAZN.

