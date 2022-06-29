Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Thomas O’Toole Set for Summer Showdown

Jonny Stapleton

Thomas O’Toole [4(3)-0] will be back out in Boston next month.

The Connemara light-heavy confirmed a new fight date on Wednesday and is set for a Summer Showdown.

‘The Kid’ takes on a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on a Vertex Promotion at the Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham
on July 30.

The fight will be the Galway fighter’s third of the year and his fifth since turning over as recent as last September.

The Ryan Roach guided fighter will compete over six rounds for the third time.

Meanwhile, Kevin Cronin’s recent run of bad luck continues, as he has been forced to pull out of his proposed July 15 clash.

The Kerry fighter was set to fight for the first time this year at the Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, on the undercard of the English Light-Heavyweight title fight between Joel McIntyre and Chad Sugden.

However, he has been forced out of the fight with a hand injury.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalism. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

