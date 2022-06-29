Thomas O’Toole Set for Summer Showdown

Thomas O’Toole [4(3)-0] will be back out in Boston next month.

The Connemara light-heavy confirmed a new fight date on Wednesday and is set for a Summer Showdown.

‘The Kid’ takes on a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on a Vertex Promotion at the Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham

on July 30.

The fight will be the Galway fighter’s third of the year and his fifth since turning over as recent as last September.

The Ryan Roach guided fighter will compete over six rounds for the third time.

Back in Boston July 30th! This could be my last fight here for a while so make sure you get out for it. I will have a link soon for tickets and will have physical tickets too!



A big thanks to everyone for the support and to my sponsors#TheKid #TeamOToole @snowy_dsnow pic.twitter.com/MhQd3fNrAN — Thomas O’Toole (@ThomasOToole97) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Kevin Cronin’s recent run of bad luck continues, as he has been forced to pull out of his proposed July 15 clash.

The Kerry fighter was set to fight for the first time this year at the Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, on the undercard of the English Light-Heavyweight title fight between Joel McIntyre and Chad Sugden.

However, he has been forced out of the fight with a hand injury.