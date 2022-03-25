Headline News News Pro News 

The ‘Paul Ryan Experience’ returns to the York Hall next month

Jonny Stapleton

Paul Ryan [3(2)-0] will look to make it three consecutive first-round knockouts when he returns to the ring next month.

The Dublin prospect has been handed an new fight date and will fight for the fourth time as a pro on an April 16 MTK Fight Night.

The underage European silver and World bronze medalist fights a yet to be confirmed opponent at the York Hall.

The all of a sudden busy light middle goes into the clash on the back of two first round knockouts. Ryan blasted out Spaniard Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with positive Irish previous, inside a minute at the Ulster Hall last November and followed that up by walking through CJ Wood as recently as last month.

He will now look to keep the momentum going next month as he fights for the second time this year.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after passing a proposed Wood test with ease Ryan revealed he was step up keen.

If he had his way the 23-year-old would jump straight into European-level fights.

“If it was down to me I’d put myself into European level straight away. That’s where I think I am already.

“That’s why I’m the fighter and not a manager, the power is in MTK’s hands they’ve proven with my last two fights that they’re progressing me nicely. I’m very happy with how I’m being moved so whatever they say is what I’ll do.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

‘I want the other champions’ – Warrington not interested in Conlan fight

Jonny Stapleton

WATCH – James Tennyson and Josh O’Reilly weigh in and head to head

Jonny Stapleton

U.S. pundits split on Frampton v Santa Cruz rematch

Joe O'Neill