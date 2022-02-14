‘The More the Merrier’ – 16-year-old Katie O’Keefe delighted with sixth Irish title win

Katie O’Keefe was more than happy to add to her collection of medals and titles at the recent Under-18 National Champions.

Having won 5 Irish titles before this month, O’Keefe entered the Under-18 competition despite only being 16, and showed her talent once more by winning the 50kg gong outright.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after having herhand raised and full of the joys of victory aswell as the exuberance of youth, the emerging Cork prospect declared: “I’m only 16 and I’ve won 6 already, it’s great [to win] again. The more the merrier. I’m just delighted to have another one. It means so much.”

The Kanturk fighter and European School girl medalist defeated Carleigh Irving of Oakleaf in the final and revealed her success didn’t come easy.

“I didn’t really have a game plan going in. I just went straight for her. She’s tough, so I knew I was coming in here fighting someone as good as me – but I got the better of her tonight,” she adds before declaring she wants to secure further success.

“There’s only one direction I’m trying to go and that’s upwards.”