Strong Irish Team named for Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Multi Nations
The Team Ireland squad to contest the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament in Targu Mures, Romania has been named.
This Elite level tournament runs from April 3rd to 9th; the competition begins on April 4th. Team Ireland includes 13 boxers: 5 women and 8 men and will depart on Sunday.
This multi-nation tournament is named after Nicolae Linca, who won Olympic gold for Romania at Melbourne 1956, after edging Ireland’s Fred Tiedt on a split decision in the welterweight final.
🚨A 13 strong #TeamIreland squad to context the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Multi-Nations in Romania has been named.— IABA (@IABABOXING) March 31, 2022
Linca won Olympic gold for Romania at Melbourne 1956, after edging Ireland’s Fred Tiedt on a split decision in the welterweight final.https://t.co/fw9DdJNDny pic.twitter.com/YDb1qHDFBC
Women:
W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo.
W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin
W63kg Amy Broadhurst – St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor.
W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
W70kg Christina Desmond, Fr. Horgan’s BC, Cork/Garda Boxing Club
Men:
48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway.
63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Sligo
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast
75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.
Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil
Physio: Robert Tuomey
R&J: Sean Duffy
Tournament Schedule:
April 4th: Preliminaries
April 5th: Preliminaries
April 6th: Women’s Semi Finals
April 7th: Men’s Semi Finals
April 8th: Women’s Finals
April 9th: Men’s Finals.