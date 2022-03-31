Strong Irish Team named for Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Multi Nations

The Team Ireland squad to contest the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Tournament in Targu Mures, Romania has been named.

This Elite level tournament runs from April 3rd to 9th; the competition begins on April 4th. Team Ireland includes 13 boxers: 5 women and 8 men and will depart on Sunday.

This multi-nation tournament is named after Nicolae Linca, who won Olympic gold for Romania at Melbourne 1956, after edging Ireland’s Fred Tiedt on a split decision in the welterweight final.

🚨A 13 strong #TeamIreland squad to context the Golden Belt-Nicolae Linca Multi-Nations in Romania has been named.



Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo.

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin

W63kg Amy Broadhurst – St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor.

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

W70kg Christina Desmond, Fr. Horgan’s BC, Cork/Garda Boxing Club

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Sligo

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil

Physio: Robert Tuomey

R&J: Sean Duffy

Tournament Schedule:

April 4th: Preliminaries

April 5th: Preliminaries

April 6th: Women’s Semi Finals

April 7th: Men’s Semi Finals

April 8th: Women’s Finals

April 9th: Men’s Finals.