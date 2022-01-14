Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Sonny Bill Williams teams up with Andy Lee ahead of Hall fight

Andy Lee will help coach New Zealand rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams for his March ring return.

The Rugby World Cup winner takes on former Aussie Rules bad boy Barry Hall in Sydney on the 23rd of March, in what will be his ninth professional bout.

Williams has competed in the squared circle previously having debuted as far back as 2009, whilst he was competing as a professional rugby player.

He went on to become New Zealand heavyweight champion by beating Clarence Tillman in February 2012 but took a break from boxing in 2015.

The dual code rugby star returned to the ring with a win against Waikato Falefehi last June and is now set for a grudge match of sorts.

Williams has confirmed he will train for the fight alongside Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker and considering both are coached by Andy Lee will get guidance from the former middleweight world champion.

Lee isn’t expected to man Williams corner on fight night and it’s unsure as to how much one on one coaching he will give him during camp, but he will be around the 2015 World Cup winner and will no doubt pass on knowledge.

Williams was around Parker’s camp ahead of his impressive win over Derek Chisora late last year and thus got to know Lee.

