Serif Will Try to Arrest Jono Carroll’s World Title Charge

It’s a little more than just a routine keep busy bout for Jono Carroll[21(6)-2(0)-1] when he fights next month.

It’s been reported Carroll, who took a massive step toward a second world title shot, will get the winner of WBA champion Roger Gutiérrez February 26 defence against Chris Colbertin this summer.

With that in mind, his fight on Probellum’s weekend of Dubai action was expected to be nothing more than a tick-over job.

However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as it was confirmed the southpaw will face Serif Gurdijeljac [21(8)-6(2)] in the co-main event on the opening night of Probellum Evolution in Dubai next month.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium hosted March 18 fight night will be headlined by French fighter Estelle Mossely’s IBO world lightweight title match against Argentina’s Yanina del Carmen Lescano, and ‘King Kong’ will face the Serb.

It’s a fight the former world title challenger will be favourite to win but there remains an element of jeopardy about proceedings.

The Serb has been competitive at a solid level and was deemed good enough to fight the Gary Hyde managed recent European Champion Samir Ziani last time out.

Carroll goes into the bout off the back of three consecutive victories, the most recent of which came at Probellum’s inaugural show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena last December, when he beat Brazilian Aelio Mesquita courtesy of a knockout.

“Jono Carroll versus Serif Gurdijeljac is an intriguing contest and one which will excite fight fans watching Probellum Evolution,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Jono has proven his quality on numerous occasions and will have his sights set on a world title shot in the future, while as a former champion, Serif has the expertise and experience to make it a great fight.

“The Dubai event will be a brilliant occasion and this is a fitting match up for the co-main event of our opening night.”

The second night at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 19, will feature Tyrone McKenna versus former world champion Regis Prograis.