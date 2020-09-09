RunLikeRocky for Dunboyne Boxing Club

Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club will hold a fun remote event in October, to help raise essential funds to build a permanent home for their club.

To launch this campaign, they are supported by both Brian Peters the renowned boxing promoter who manages World Champion Katie Taylor, and former WBO middleweight Champion and 2004 Olympian Andy Lee.

Brian Peters, who is a huge supporter of the club said “Dunboyne boxing club has been to the fore of boxing and training in Ireland for many years. The trainers at Dunboyne Boxing club are very experienced and have a lot to offer so many young fighters. It is unbelievable, that a club like Dunboyne Boxing Club has no permanent clubhouse of their own. I look forward to that changing, as I know there will be many Irish and World champions that will get fantastic grounding and training there.”

The club are looking for your support and for as many people as possible to #RunLikeRocky (walk, cycle or crawl) between 10am and 10pm, from 2nd to 4th October 2020, wherever you are in the world!

All you have to do is map your trip using any app and post a screenshot on Social media using #RunLikeRocky. Then, encourage your Friends and Colleagues to donate on GoFundMe.com/RunLikeRocky. At the end of the 12-hour period, all individual distances will be added up to see total distance travelled by all participants. No distance is too small and every little helps, so we encourage all members young and old to get out that weekend, stick on your club jerseys or Rocky gear, take lots of photos or videos, and please don’t forget to donate.

We are fundraising to build a Clubhouse gym for the community.

How can I help, I hear you ask??

From Fri 2nd Oct – Sun 4th Oct we are asking everyone to get out and #runlikerocky

Our aim is to collectively run 20,000km and raise €20,000https://t.co/tDhhrpLMaz https://t.co/mxUNJkFl0r — Dunboyne Amateur Boxing Club (@DunboyneBoxing) September 8, 2020





Dunboyne boxing club was established 30 years ago this year and have approximately 120 members both boys and girls from Dunboyne and the surrounding local communities. The club is constantly growing and is having great success at tournaments all over Ireland and most recently at an international girls tournament in Sweden finishing 8th out of more than 200 clubs.



The Clubhouse they had been renting for many years was recently sold and they are now Homeless. They have secured a site in Dunboyne thanks to Meath County Council, and recently obtained planning permission for a new Clubhouse. They now need to raise €400,000 to build the Clubhouse and continue to train generations of Children and Young Adults in the Dunboyne/Leinster area.



And they need your help to do it!



So please get your runners or slippers on, then Run, Cycle, Walk or Crawl, to help them reach 20,000 Km from 2nd to 4th October. It’s important that we adhere to the guidelines set out by the HSE, so remember to keep the distance between you and your friends!