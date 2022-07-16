Recent European Title Challenger Next for Cacace?

The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] to defend his British super featherweight title against Alex Dilmaghani [19(7)-2(1)-1].

‘The Apace’s’ Team have until noon on Wednesday, August 10 to reach an agreement with the Brit or purse bids will be called. The fight also has to take place before the end of December.

The July BBBofC Circular reads: “The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to Purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 10th August 2022, the contest to take place by the end of December 2022.”

It’s an interesting one for the Belfast fighter who has suffered a number of setbacks this year. He looked certain to progress beyond British level when he was scheduled to fight Jonathan Romero on the Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte undercard only for that fight to be pulled on fight week.

It’s going to be a great fight between me & anto cacace. I respect Anto. Me & him are proper fighters, not many of us left. The fans will be in for a treat. @probellum @frankwarren_tv — Alex Dilmaghani (@AlexDilmaghani) July 16, 2022

A heartbroken and disenchanted Cacace admitted after, that he was soo upset he considered retirement. Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0] then told Iris-boxing.com that he had agreed to defend his IBO title against the Queensberry fighter, with rumour having that fight on a big New York card.

Billel Dib [25(12)-3(0)] also told Irish-boxing.com he was Cacace keen and threw his hat in the ring. Those options may still be alive for the natural talent but Dilmaghani would represent a step-up British title fight and is a high-profile option.

The well travelled Manchester based super feather is a recent European title challenger and also drew in an IBO world title fight, he comes with a higher profile and more experience than Sam Bowen and Lyon Woodstock, both of Cacace’s previous British title opponents.