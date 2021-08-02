Re-Introducing James ‘Chopper’ Cahill – ‘It’s the right time’

James Cahill [2-0] believes the time is right for a ring return.

Following over three-and-a-half years away from the competitive ring the Bray fighter last week confirmed he was on the comeback trail.

The welterweight had impressed as a teenage prospect in 2017, winning two fights and showing a nice pro-style on Celtic Clash 3 and 4 before stepping back from the sport due to work and family commitments.

He has now returned and re-signed with Boxing Ireland Promotions, citing circumstances as the reason he is back.

“The reason I’m coming back now is that it’s the right time in my life. I have definitely missed it,” Cahill told Irish-boxing.com.

‘Chopper’ explained he never really hung up the gloves rather he had to take a step back from the game to focus on his young family.

He continued to train, although not with the intensity needed to fight pro and in the last year he could hear the pros calling him again.

“I sort of parted from boxing because I became a dad and I had a full time job on a site. It was very hard to do everything at once. Obviously family comes first so I made a decision for them.

“I did keep training, I wasn’t fully committed but I was ticking over. It wasn’t always the plan to come back but in the last year I have felt I wanted to come back and give it a go.”

Cahill comes from a camp that is constantly seeking challenges and not tick over or journeymen keen. They will sensibly put those views aside for the 21-year-old’s first fight back.

“Hopefully I can get out soon. More than likely my next fight will be a journeyman just to get the ring rust off.”

Speaking on signing the fighter, who looks set for a Celtic Clash 13 return at the very latest, Boxing Ireland’s Stephen Sharpe said: “We’re delighted to have James back on board. We turned James over four years ago and got him to 2-0 and it’s good to have him back.”

“He showed in his two fights to date that he has loads of ability and is a good lad. Now we’ll get him back out, get him going again. No doubt Mark will be getting him back in shape and I think there’s some interesting fights for him down the road.”