Re-focused Emmett Brennan ready for the next chapter after a disastrous year

Emmett Brennan is ready to re-adopt a pre-Olympic mindset after officially leaving the amateurs.

The popular Dub, whose unlikely Olympic journey captured the attention of the nation, hasn’t fought since he exited the Tokyo Games at the gloves of Dilshodbek Ruzmetov last summer.

Indeed, it was believed the Dublin Docklands graduate had decided to turn over, particularly after he revealed a desire to debut on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s historic Madison Square Garden fight night.

The 31-year-old also spent time in New York working with John Duddy alongside Feargal McCrory and talked positively about fighting without the vest.

However, speaking online yesterday Brennan revealed he only officially left the amateur ranks last week and is now ready to focus on pro moves.

The Olympian is ready for the next chapter and claims he will start it with the single-minded focus that got him on the plane to Tokyo.

Last week Ive made the decision to end my amateur career as a boxer and step away from @TeamIreland and @IABABOXING both who helped me massively on becoming an Olympian

The decision wasn’t easy as the olympics has always been the driving force for me as a person and as an athlete pic.twitter.com/O02E09APrg — Emmet Brennan OLY (@emmetbrennan91) May 17, 2022

“The decision wasn’t easy as the Olympics has always been the driving force for me as a person and as an athlete but post Tokyo has been a disaster for me.

“It’s time to move on, look forward to the next chapter and get the head back down like it was pre Olympics. 20 years ago I came into this game and as a kid I had two dreams, to be an Elite Champion of Ireland and to be an Olympian,” he continued before hinting at a pro push.

“I’ve completed both of these but still don’t feel that I’ve filled my potential as a fighter and always want more. My style isn’t suited to amateur boxing. Boxing gave me everything I have in life, I came back to the sport at 25 when I was lost in life and it gave me a purpose, a journey with so many ups and downs that built character, resilience and the ability to deal with adversity.”