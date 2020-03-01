Olympic Champion and Top Rank prospect next up for Darragh ‘Super’ Foley

Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] will take on a Rio 2016 Olympic gold medal winner when he returns to the ring at the tail end of this Month.

The Australian based Dub will trade leather with Fazliddin Gaibnazarov [8(5)-1(0)] in Kazakhstan on March 28.

Again it’s proof of ‘Super’s’ fight anyone anywhere mentality. The Uzbek fighter is relatively high risk low reward in terms of having shown his quality in the amateurs, but not having the kind of record that can massively move Foley up the ladder.

However, the 31-year-old Blanch native isn’t one for doing a risk assessment he is more often than not just keen to fight – and up next is a decorated amateur who Top Rank took a shine too.

Gaibnazarov won world silver and Olympic gold – beating Gary Russell Jr along the way – but Foley may have seen things in the Uzbek’s pro innings that have encouraged him.

The 28-year-old was dropped on his debut and lost when attempted to step up against Mykal Fox in May of last year.

Foley returned to form last time out defeating James Bacon and put some daylight between him and his Tyrone McKenna defeat.

Interestingly enough he has yet to win on the road. The Australian based fighter has a no contest and two defeats in Britain.

He now travels to Almaty hoping to correct that and steal some thunder off an emerging talent.