Next stop Belfast for G’Train – McCormack fights on Redemption card

Graham McCormack [6(1)-1(0)] will look to return to winning ways when he returns to the boxing ring next month.

The popular Limerick fighter’s last visit to the squared circle was on a Pro Wrestling card where he claimed victory in an ‘exhibition’ of sorts.

It’s back to basics and back to boxing next for the 34-year-old, as he competes on MHD Promotions Redemption card at the Europa Hotel on May 14.

Like bill topper Eric Donovan, McCormack will look to put some distance between him and a step up defeat.

The Shaun Kelly trained southpaw came out second best against Paul Kean in a BUI Celtic middleweight title fight in Scotland on November 19.

‘G Train’ put in a career-best performance when trying to steamroll Kean but didn’t come away with the title.

The Treaty County fighter has been told another title shot awaits but he first has to step back into the winner’s circle, something he plans to do in Belfast next month.

McCormack joins Donovan, Colm Murphy and Ruadhan Farrell on the card with one more fighter expected to be confirmed in the coming days.