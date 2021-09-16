New Model G-Train Ready to Embark on New Journey

Fight fans will have to do a double-take when they see Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] in the ring on Friday.

Not just because they may have forgotten what the light-middleweight looks like after a two-year plus layoff, rather he predicts he will compete like a new fighter in his first fight since July of 2019.

The Limerick fighter has worked on changing his style since teaming up with young coach Shaun Kelly and is hoping to be sensibly yet entertaining aggressive.

The ‘G’Train says the handbrake has been taken off but a crash helmet applied at the same time.

“I think people will notice a lot of changes in my boxing,” an excited McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“Me and my coach Shaun Kelly have worked nonstop on improving the style of fighting I enjoy and the style I believe I’m good at, so it will be a better version of me without a doubt.”

It won’t be just different for those watching at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow this weekend there is a new feel to things for McCormack.

He revealed there is something special about ending the sabbatical and he feels like he is debuting again as a result.

“It’s great to be back with all the cancellations this year. I felt it was never gonna’ happen but now we days out. I’m itching to get back in there now. I’ve been training hard since January so I just wana’ fight now. ​

“It feels different. It’s definitely more special. You know what it’s like, it’s like my debut all over again. It’s been 26 months since my last fight and I’ve got a new team, so there’s a different buzz about this one for sure.”

McCormack ​was due to return against Dale Arrowsmith but will now face late replacement Jordan Latimer [2-1(1)] a fighter with Irish connections and a fighter he has beef with.

Although Latimer is also coming in off a long stint out and was stopped last time out he has banana skin potential and is said to fancy the job.

For McCormack, 32, and his title hopes it’s an ideal return, as he hopes to move toward domestic dust-ups once he oils off some ring rust.

“I was close to [all Irish clashes] before and I know they’re not far away now either but I am fully focused on Friday night and the fight that’s in front of me. Once I get through that I will then look at domestic flights but Friday is all I see right now,” he says before thanking the team and sponsors.

“I just wana’ give a mention to and thank all my friends for supporting me. Also thanks to all my sponsors and thanks to Rob Ng for having the door of the gym open for me through all my camp and to all my team, without my team none of this would be possible.”