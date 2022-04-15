Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Medal Alert – Dearbhla Tinnelly becomes a two time European medalist

Jonny Stapleton

The European Youth Championships are only a day old and Team Ireland can already boast a medal.

Dearbhla Tinnelly secured Ireland a first medal at the 2022 installment of the continental competition in Sofia on Thursday.

The 81kg representative won through to the semi-finals in decisive style, beating Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek on points.

The victory secures the young talent a bronze medal at the very least and the Clan Naofa fighter will now look to upgrade to at least silver when she takes on Stig Sorenson of Norway in a semi-final scheduled for April 20.

The win also sees Tinnelly become a two time European medal winner, she adds a European Youth Championship medal to the European Schoolgirl medal she won previously.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Jonny Stapleton

