Medal Alert – Dearbhla Tinnelly becomes a two time European medalist
The European Youth Championships are only a day old and Team Ireland can already boast a medal.
Dearbhla Tinnelly secured Ireland a first medal at the 2022 installment of the continental competition in Sofia on Thursday.
The 81kg representative won through to the semi-finals in decisive style, beating Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek on points.
The victory secures the young talent a bronze medal at the very least and the Clan Naofa fighter will now look to upgrade to at least silver when she takes on Stig Sorenson of Norway in a semi-final scheduled for April 20.
The win also sees Tinnelly become a two time European medal winner, she adds a European Youth Championship medal to the European Schoolgirl medal she won previously.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle