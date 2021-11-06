McKenna to fight big punching Ghanian prospect for WBC Youth ‘World’ title

Aaron McKenna [12(7)-0] will start his career as a Hennessy Sports fighter in a World Youth title fight.

The middleweight ace kicks off the first fight under the new deal when he features on Hennessy’s triple-title extravaganza on Saturday 13th November at the Coventry Skydome Arena, live and free on Channel 5 in the UK and Ireland.

The Monaghan native will challenge for the first title of his career when he contests for the WBC Youth ‘World’ middleweight title in a battle of the punchers against Ghanaian hard-hitter Edem Bika [10(8)-1(1)].

Previous prospects who have won a WBC Youth crown have gone on to great things including the World’s current best pound-for-pound fighter Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez – who McKenna aims to face and dethrone within the next few years.

The Smithborough hotshot has impressed since turning pro following a solid amateur career in December 2017 in Las Vegas.

Campaigning almost exclusively in the United States, McKenna has amassed an immaculate twelve-fight record with 7 KO’s as he marks himself out as one of the very best young standout prospects in World boxing.

He has featured on Hennessy shows in his last two fights; last December in Redditch when he halted Jordan Grannum – who hadn’t been stopped in 79 fights – with a savage body shot in the second round and Grannum didn’t come out for the third and last month he outclassed Croatian Ivica Gogosevic in Coventry.

Ready to take home the WBC youth world title next Saturday on the 13th of November!! #WBC #wbcboxing @HennessySports @Channel5Sport pic.twitter.com/SaHgYbX6Xo — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) November 5, 2021

He joins elder sibling Stevie ‘The Hitman’ and Donegal’s Brett McGinty under the Hennessy Sports banner and on the November 13 card.

The 22-year-old fights for a title the likes of Katelynn Phelan won to announce herself on the scene. Standing between McKenna and similar career progressing title success is Edem Bika.

The Ghanian, 22 has an easy on the eye record. Eight of his 10 wins have come inside the distance and he has lost just once in 11. With all of his wins coming in his home country against fighters of no real known he remains something of an unknown quantity.