McKenna Screams WAR Ahead of Prograis Fight

Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] isn’t keeping his cards close to his chest, in fact, he is waving them about for everyone, including Regis Prograis [26 (22)-1(0)] to see.

It’s no secret ‘The Mighty Celt’ plans to go to war when he takes on the former world champion and Pound for Pound #10 fighter in Dubai on Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter brings the physical advantages in terms of height and reach into the WBC eliminator but won’t look to use them. McKenna is going to hold his feet and let his hands go.

It’s a game plan the Pete Taylor trained fighter has shared with anyone that will listen including his American foe.

“I said to Prograis himself, we’re going for a war, we’re having a dog fight,” McKenna told Irish-boxing.com.

“I need a two-foot by two-foot ring, that’s how much I’m gonna be moving. That’s not just all talk, I’m being serious. I’m going for a war,” he adds before assuring there will be some method and intelligence to his approach

“It’s gonna be smart, intelligent war, setting traps.”

Are people ready for prob one of the biggest upsets an Irish boxer has produced 🔥🔥 https://t.co/OGsn7tUlGn — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) March 16, 2022

The Oliver Plunkets graduate is planning a violent assault but is more than aware he can’t just steamroll the extremely talented Prograis.

He admits the 33-year-old, whose only defeat came against undisputed lightweight world champion Josh Taylor, is a hard fight, but he remains adamant he is an underdog with serious bite.

In fact, he argues he brings a style to the table that Rougarou won’t like.

“I’m super confident, 100%. I always am,” McKenna continues. “But I’m not blind, I’m not stupid, it is a hard fight.”

“He’s a talented fighter but .. he’s definitely a fighter I can beat. I think my kinda style and what I bring to the table is something that he won’t enjoy.”