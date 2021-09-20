Mathew Fitzsimons Returns on MHDXX1 Card

Mathew Fitzsimons [5(2)-1(1)] is the second name added to the ‘MHDXXI’ card.

The rangy Belfast operator joins Colm Murphy as a confirmed fighter on the Mark Dunlop card.

The fight will be ‘Thunder’s’ first this year and his first since 2020. Indeed, it will only be his second fight since 2019.

Fitzsimons is said to be keen to kick on, get busy and move on to fights of note but considering his inactivity this fight is expected to be a routine return. Last May the 24-year-old did agree to fight a Frank Warren prospect on a BT Sports card only for the fight to fall through.

He now returns on the November 13 Europa Hotel hosted card and will take on a yet to be confirmed opponent.

Fitzsimons turned over as far back as 2015 but has had a stop-start boxing existence, speaking when he returned from his first sabbatical he said: “You’re going to see a man on a mission from here on out. I don’t care who doesn’t believe in me or who doubts me.. after I get maybe three warm up fights out of the way I’ll be looking to push for titles.”