‘Let me show you what I can do’ – Cronin tells Hearn he wants Cullen chance

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] is the latest Irish fighter to let it be known he is Jack Cullen [21(9)-3(3)-1] keen.

Cullen has been linked to Jason Quigley and looked set to fight the recent world title challenger last year, has been called out by Belfast banger Padraig McCrory and lost to Roy Sheehan on a TG4 broadcast Last Man Standing tournament that also played host to a victory over Chris Blaney.

The Bolton native added another Irish fighter to his CV in Manchester on Saturday last out pointing Cork’s Vladimir Belujsky over eight and now Cronin wants in.

The Kingdown warrior took to Twitter to let Eddie Hearn know he is more than willing to step up and fight the recent European title challenger.

Yo @EddieHearn, You looking for Jack Cullen's Next Dust Up??…

Stick my name in that Hat and let me show you what I can do😉👑⚔ pic.twitter.com/eowWlMezso — Kingdom Warrior (@KevinCronin1996) April 17, 2022

Cronin has endured a difficult period of inactivity of late. The ‘Kingdom Warrior’ has seen a number of fights fall through since he fought in Spain last summer, the most recent being a super middleweight debut on the the proposed April 2 NoWhere2Hyde Cork show.

Manchester, UK: Jack Cullen vs Vladimir Belujsky, Super-Middleweight Contest 16 April 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In fact the well supported fighter has has struggled for momentum considering he didn’t fight for over a 18 months prior to his fights abroad last year.

Without the chance to build traditionally, it now appears Cronin is ready to jump the ladder in a bid to jump the que, and is open to fighting the likes fo Cullen. Cronin is willing to take a big risk to get some TV exposure and the benefits that come with that.

It has to be said it’s very unlikely Bolton’s Cullen would agree to fight the Munster man, he will be targeting European level fights or above after retunring to winning ways in Manchester on Saturday.