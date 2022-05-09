Leigh Wood Hopes Feile Plans for Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan will fight outdoors when he returns from his first career defeat.

If the Top Rank fighter can’t secure an immediate rematch with WBA regular world champion Leigh Wood and fight at the City Ground this summer the popular Belfast fighter will top a bill at this years Feile.

It’s understood talks regarding a Wood repeat are taking place but the Feile looks more likely at present.

The featherweight duo served up a Fight fo the Year contender in Nottingham on March 12 with Wood pulling out a sensational last round stoppage to hold onto his WBA regular title.

There has been all manner of rematch talk since. Conlan instantly called for a repeat. The English fighter’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said other options are being explored but did indicate if the champion wanted to fight in the City Ground this summer the Belfast fighter was an ideal dance partner, while Wood himself said he’d prefer to delay the rematch in favour of a fresh challenge.

With Josh Warrington suffering a broken jaw in his world title win over Kiko Martinez and Leo Santa Cruz seemingly not willing two of Wood’s big options have been taken off the table for the summer.

Irish-boxing.com understands that has inspired Matchroom to consult with Conlan Boxing with regard to the return. Granted it appears to be base covering and keeping options open at this time – but it’s positive nonetheless.

The discussions revolve around a stadium fight between the pair – and while it may not be first on the list of options at present Conlan will be content it’s still an option.

Not to mention while they have Matchroom and Eddie Hearn’s ear they can relay explore a possible plan b and a fight between the Olympic medal winner and European Champion Jordan Gill.

It’s understood Conlan Boxing plan to continue their working relationship with the Feile and if Wood is unwilling the Olympic medal winner and recent world champion will return on top of a Falls Park hosted bill. It will be interesting to see if a Wood fight does develop whether Conlan Boxing could still promote a show at the West Belfast festival.