Knockout Reel Prevents Pierce O’Leary Reeling in Big Name Opponents

They may be winning him awards but Pierce O’Leary [9(5)-0] claims his knockouts are losing him step-up chances.

The Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner makes his BT Sports and Queensberry debut at the Copper Box Arena in London this Saturday.

The aptly named ‘Big Bang’ faces respectable if not massively taxing opposition in the form of tough Nicugarian Robin Zamora [17(8)-14(6)] but reveals he initially had bigger plans for Saturday night.

The 22-year-old planned to win a title on his live TV bow, only for opponent issues to leave him with a more routine bout. O’Leary claims securing step-up foes has proved difficult as a lot have been scared off by his highlight knockout reel.

The young prospect, who comes into the fight on the back of knockout wins over Jan Marsalek, Siar Ozgul, and Nathan Augustine said: “We wanted to fight for a title and we couldn’t because the guy failed his medical, we got another guy and he watched me on youtube and pulled out. People have been watching my knockouts and pulling out of fights. We were left with no choice but to have a normal fight. We’ll get the rounds in and that’s probably the best thing for me.”

O’Leary remains confident that the title opportunity missed will come again. In fact, the London trained Dubliner plans to win two belts before the year is out.

The momentum-seeking O’Leary feels the link up with the Warrens, Queensberry and BT Sports O’Leary will allow him to make serious strides forward.

“I’m young, fresh and hungry and I want momentum. Once I have that the fights will keep coming, the quicker I’ll move up the ranks and the quicker the paydays come. I’m not necessarily after the paydays, I’m after the titles and by the end of this year I want two big titles around my waist. Frank has the road mapped out for me, so hopefully my next fight will be for a title.”