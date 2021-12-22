Kieran Molloy open to renewing rivalries with Paddy Donovan

Kieran Molloy says he would happily renew rivalries with Paddy Donovan having joined the Limerick man in the paid ranks.

The Galway favourite and the ‘Real Deal’ contested one of the most eagerly anticipated Senior Finals in recent years. The fellow former underage standouts meet in a quality-packed welterweight decider, shaded by Molloy and contested by Donovan, in February of 2019.

At that point, it appeared as if the westerners would be long-time amateur rivals and would battle for the right to represent Ireland in Tokyo Olympic qualifiers.

However, their paths were never to cross again in the amateurs as a disgruntled Donovan turned over very soon after. A return is now a possibility again and back in the thoughts of fight fans after Molloy, 23, officially turned over last week.

The EU bronze medallist joins his old amateur rival on the books of Top Rank making it an easy fight to make – and while it’s not one those outside Irish boxing circles will be clamouring for, it is one that could be easily built.

Molloy suggests it’s not one for now or anytime soon but admits it could prove a great world level all Irish clash in the future.

“That’s a possible fight down the line,” Molloy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Like I said I’m going to take it fight by fight. I know where I’m going to be, I’m going to be at the top and if is there with me or in my way at any stage we’ll have to make that fight happen.

“That could definitely be a big fight in the future but we’ll have to take it fight by fight, hopefully, we both get to world championship level. It will be a great world title fight. If he is at the same level as me when I reach world level then it’s a great fight.”

The fact Donovan is seven fights into his pro career and has registered two impressive step-up wins means their paths shouldn’t cross anytime soon – and with the Galway fighter having grown into light middleweight, not to mention the precarious nature of boxing, it may be that they never trade leather again.

Jamie Conlan, who alongside his brother Michael, signed Molloy to Conlan Boxing, points out that fact but it’s a fight he fancies for his new charge and one he has no problem being hyped.

“That’s some that would interest us and Top Rank and I assume the whole of Ireland,” the former world title challenger told Irish-boxing.com.

“Their fight was on TG4 that year and everyone got to see it. It generated huge interest, you had Andy Lee as the commentator, he thought Paddy won it, he’s Donovan’s coach now. It has lots of different intangibles that make it make sense.

“From our point view, Kieran Molloy is who we are focusing on not potential opponents for now, but I do think Top Rank will look at it and say ‘that makes sense’. Not yet though, down the line, they are just 22, 23, plenty of time for that.”

Continuing to put the focus on Molloy than any perspective fights Conlan added: “Kieran still has some learning to do. Hopefully, we get him four fights before the end of summer, get him out on the Feile if Mick comes back to Belfast in August. I told Top Rank they have a gem on their hands, he doesn’t come with Olympic credentials but he is a big star. But again he has time to adjust to the pros, we will speak and adjust after every fight. “