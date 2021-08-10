Kellie Harrington vs Katie Taylor in the pro ranks would be ‘amazing’ says Barry McGuigan

Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan believes Kellie Harrington has what it takes to emulate her amazing amateur success in the pro ranks.

The Dubliner earned Olympic gold, a place in Irish sporting folklore, and a permanent place in Irish hearts in Tokyo over the last few weeks.

Such has been the joy and celebration that the whats next question that always follows Olympic success has yet to be really explored.

Harrington has yet to be asked about her plans moving forward. As a proven talent with massive cross-over appeal she will certainly appeal to promoters.

Speaking on Morning Ireland former world featherweight champion McGuigan said if the 31-year-old does elect to enter the pro ranks she can make a success of it.

“She could stay around until 2024 and box in Paris which is only three years away,” McGuigan said when asked about Harrington’s options after her dramatic Olympic final victory.

“She could box in the world amateur championships between now and then and she’s already won that.

“She’s right up there. She could stay in the amateurs or she could turn professional and move away to America or box in the UK or box at home.

“There’s a number of options available to her so it’s entirely up to Kellie. I suppose at the moment she just wants to have a rest and celebrate.

“She’s has achieved the pinnacle of the amateur game and you can’t get much better than the world championships and the Olympic Games and the gold medals. So it’ll be old hat going back over that ground.

“So she has the chance to turn professional and she has the ability to be very successful.”

If Harrington did turn over she would most likely populate a weight class dominated by her fellow Irish golden girl, Katie Taylor.

No doubt the pair would be linked and promoters would be interested in cashing in on an all Irish Olympic champion battle.

‘Clones Cyclone’ McGuigan believes it would be an ‘amazing fight’.

“If she did turn professional, that’s a massive fight at home for her because you don’t get fighters that are that talented in the same weight division very often,” he said, “so it’s a great opportunity for her to box at home and to box someone as, you know, legendary as Katie Taylor. That would be an amazing fight.”

“But the decision of course is going to be down to Kellie herself and her family and it’s a tough decision to make. It’s a tough old road the professional boxing game and I’m sure Katie Taylor would tell you that.

“But those opportunities are available to her and I very much wish her the very best of luck.”