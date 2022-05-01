Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano OFFICIAL SCORECARDS

Katie Taylor retained her four world lightweight titles and her undisputed status after a dramatic and historic fight in New York on Saturday night.

The Irish great showed guts and guile, as well as skill and will to win a bout, that was both the biggest female fight of all time, and the first female fight to top a Madison Square Garden bill.

After 10 entertainment-packed rounds, the Bray star came away with a legacy-enhancing split decision win, much to the delight of the thousands of Irish packed into the Mecca of Boxing.

Consensus had Taylor winning the early rounds and Serrano dominating the middle half of the fight before a strong finish winning the Irish icon the championship rounds.

The strong finish part certainly translated on the judge’s scorecards with all three judges giving Taylor the last three rounds, the two that scored the fight in her favour also gave her the seventh.

Serrano won five and six across the board with Guido Cavelleri believing the New York-based Puerto Rican-born, Serrano was dominant in the fifth she deserved a 10-8 round.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The second was won across the board by the champion whilst the closeness of the remaining stanzas was shown by the fact the judges were split on how they should be scored.

Check out how the fight was scored below:

Photo credit Ed Mulholland Matchroom.