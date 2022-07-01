Kate Radomska Makes Historic European Title Move Tonight

Kate Radomska [3-0] plans to take a big step along the road to European glory in Essex tonight.

The Deise Pole hopes to become Ireland’s first female EBU European champion before 2022 is done and warned reigning light flyweight champion Cassandra Crevecoeur she is coming.

Radomska was offered the chance to face the French blue belt title holder earlier this year but the call came at late notice and she felt she’d be best-served banking some more rounds before making the jump up.

The Robbie Flynn managed prospect looks to add valuable experience as she fights over eight rounds tonight, she believes a win on a ‘Night of Prospects’ card in Grays Civic Hall, Essex will see her take a serious step along the road to becoming only Ireland’s 16th European Champion.

“I feel I’m ready [to challenge for the European title ] now but obviously I still only have three fights under my belt so my mission at the moment is to get qualified for world ranking belts as soon as possible,” Radomska tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Fighting over 8 rounds this coming Friday is another big step towards this. The EBU is being held by Cassandra, [Gabi] Timar the third place in Europe has already had her shot and I’m in fourth, so my opportunity will come soon. I would like to challenge for a belt before the end of the year.”

To further stake a European claim, the 32-year-old London trained Munster woman had sought to fight recent challenger Timar this weekend but will instead fight Gemma Ruegg [3-(0)-4(0)] in England.

“We wanted Gabi Timar for this fight as she recently challenged and narrowly missed out on the EBU vs Cassandra Crevecoeur. That would’ve been a perfect step-up fight for me. Gabi accepted but then apparently had a holiday booked so unfortunately pulled out,” she adds before commenting on Portsmouth’s Ruegg.

“I would always choose an opponent who’s coming to win than a passive fighter like the girl [Claudia Ferenczi] I fought in my second fight.”