Jono Carroll Ready to Let America and Andy Vences Know What He’s All About

Triller, the American fight fan and more importantly Andy Vences [23(12)-2(0)-1] as about to get the Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)-1] experience warns the whirlwind southpaw.

The Dublin super feather returns to America where he takes on the American at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Septmeber 11.

The rearranged WBC International silver ranking title fight will be part of the pay-per-view undercard of Oscar De La Hoya’s ring return against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, which will be broadcast on the Triller app.

For Spain-based Irish fighter, it’s the perfect chance to impress a large American audience, build his brand stateside, and put his name in contention for some bigger bouts.

The ever-energetic fighter with a record for making the most of big opportunities put his Maxi Hughes blip behind him with a fourth-round knockout of Romic Airapetean on March 27 in Malaga.

‘King Kong’ now steps back into the kind of spotlight that warms his fighting soul ready to impress. The former IBF world title challenger suggests he will perform on the platform to take a step toward a second world title tilt.

“I’ve been training my whole career for these types of fights,“ Carroll said. “I feel like I need to make a huge name for myself in the United States and that’s where I want to win my world title but this is where it all starts,” he adds before predicting victory.

“Andy Vences just won’t be able to handle what I’m about to give him, his time is up. The King stays the King!”

Carroll and Vences were meant to face each other on the undercard of undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s defence against George Kambosos Jr earlier this summer, but the entire card was canceled during fight week after the champion tested for covid.

There is no pound-for-pound star on the rescheduled date but there are some massive, if old school, names from the combat sports world.

As well as De La Hoya, David Haye appears as to Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, against each other.

