Joe Ward Ready to Step Up on Triller Rap Battle Card

Joe Ward [3(2)-1(1)] believes he faces a step up in New York tonight.

The Moate BC graduate takes on undefeated Troy WIlliams[5(4)-0-1] on the first installment of Triller Fight Club’s ‘TrillerVerz’ series, which is set to run on Tuesday nights monthly for the next year, bringing together boxing and Verzuz rap/DJ battles.

The Monroe, Louisiana native remains unbeaten and has four knockout wins in six fights. The American stepped up against Manjaro Hills [8(2)-1-1] in New Orleans last time out and shared the spoils after in a draw.

Ward avenged his freak debut defeat to Marco Delgado in his last outing and believes this fight is a step up on the rough and tumble American.

“I don’t really know much about him. I am just looking forward to fighting and putting on a great performance. I’ve seen his record. It’s a step up,” Ward said.

Ward’s manager, Adam Glenn, believes a test awaits but is confident the Lou DiBella and Murphys Boxing promoted former amateur sensation will emerge victorious.

“We are excited about the opportunity. I think Joe is one of the best prospects in the world. He has a tough opponent but Joe is up to the task.”

It is a return to the New York complex where Ward’s nightmare pro debut took place. Back in October 2019 on a Matchroom card in the larger Madison Square Garden Arena, the Irishman fell to a second-round TKO loss to Delgado after suffering a reoccurrence of a freak knee injury.

After a successful rehabilitation, the Rio Olympian scored two quick comeback wins in Mexico last December before exacting revenge over Delgado in Puerto Rico in March.

The card next is headlined by American heavyweight contender Michael Hunter who faces Mike Wilson and also features former world champion Chris Algieri and a rap battle between N.O.R.E. and Beanie Sigel. It also features a fight for Matthew Tinker, Ward’s former National Elite Championship final opponent.

The fights will be aired on Triller TV and Fite TV.