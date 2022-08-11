James McGivern gives his side of the story – wants new date for Tony McGlynn fight

James McGivern [3-0] is done talking and wants to settle the Tony McGlynn [3-0] debate with his fists rather than words.

The Belfast lightweight was due to fight the Dubliner in one of many eagerly anticipated Micheal Conlan – Miguel Marriaga undercard clashes last Saturday night.

However, the domestic throwdown was cancelled last minute with official confirmation it wasn’t to go ahead coming on Friday, much to the disappointment of fight fans.

Team McGlynn were very vocal about their upset after McGivern failed to turn up for the weigh-in, suggesting ‘The Natural’s’ team pulled him out fearing an upset.

The Belfast side of the fight claimed that was never the case and released a statement suggesting the British Boxing Board of Control pulled the plug over weight and rounds issues.

The events were a mini soap opera and McGlynn with his people are still calling foul.

McGivern now says he isn’t one for back and forth, preferring to settle the issue in the ring. The Commonwealth Games youth medal winner also suggests it would be a lot bigger next time around.

“Of course it’s a fight I would like again. It’s a fight I believe I win and now it’s an even bigger fight after all the drama,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before suggesting he’ll steer drama free.

“If the fight happens again in the future I’ll still be the same old cool calm collected Jimmy Mac. All this bitching and slabbering isn’t my gig. I’m here to fight and show my skills.”

🚨 New Interview 🚨@tony_mcglynn 🗣

If he was confident in beating me he would of shown up



Tony McGlynn speaks about his fight with James McGivern being called off this morning



It is one both could have next and McGivern says he’s happy to have it straight away, although he has another suggestion.

“I’m a 130 pound fighter that was prepared to move up to 135 for this fight. If Tony can go away and fight at the weight and let the board know he’s sound to make the weight and able to do the rounds then let’s get it on for the [BUI Celtic] title I originally wanted it for.”

McGivern hasn’t reached out to the Pete Taylor trained fighter to explain his side of the story, possibly because they look certain to fight again, but he does understand the Dubliner’s frustration.

“Of course I see why he’s upset, technically speaking this isn’t his fault either. He could have been on the weight and done the eight rounds no problem, so of course he’s upset. It was the biggest show of his career I can see why,” he adds before breaking down what happened.

“I was told at 7:00pm on Thursday night that the BBBoC isn’t happy with the 135lbs weight agreement and the eight rounds, so they weren’t sanctioning the fight. That then left us no time to get any replacement in, so the fight had to get pulled. It’s a shame because I was flying I still am flying and I’m hopefully gonna fight this month again. There’s no point wasting 10 weeks of hard graft for nothing so we are on the ball again already.”