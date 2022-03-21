“I’m Back” – Terminator TJ Doheny puts big names on notice

TJ Doheny [23(17)-3(0)] told the world-level super bantamweights ‘I’m back’ after his win in Dubai on Saturday.

The former world champion destroyed tough Cesar Juarez in just two rounds on one of two Probellum shows in Dubai over the weekend, stopping the Mexican quicker than any opponent previously, and making a statement of sorts in the process.

The manner of the win over a former world title challenger, who has proved durable and competitive against some names in the division, does suggest the veteran could make another run at a world title.

‘The Power’ certainly thinks so and is confident if he gains some momentum he can make a 122lbs top-end assault.

“I know I’m 35 but I feel fresh,” Doheny told IFL TV after the win.

“The pandemic was probably a good thing it gave me that rest and I’m feeling that buzz, I want to be back at the top now. I’m back, it’s just about getting some momentum now.”

Juarez had spent almost the last decade at a high level, usually as the opponent, but causing his share of surprises. There had been losses to the likes of Nonito Donaire, Isaac Dogboe, Ryosuke Iwasa, Angelo Leo, and Jordan Gill but also wins over contenders like Albert Pagara and Cesar Seda among others. With all that in mind, he was a dangerous opponent, particularly for a fighter who had lost three of his last four – even if two of those defeats came at the gloves of Michael Conlan and Danny Roman.

Man it feels good to be back in the winners circle! 💥 https://t.co/XjRcWGTZRz — TJ Doheny (@TjDoheny) March 20, 2022

So to take him out in the fashion Doheny did impress everyone watching and would have made noise among the titleholders and contenders.

Indeed, such was the manner of the win Doheny gave himself a rare pat on the back.

“I’m impressed with myself getting Juarez out so early because he is a tough cookie. He makes it hard for everybody so I’m very happy with my performance. I was feeling good in there and I would have liked it to go a few more rounds.”