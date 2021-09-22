‘I Think Quigley Might Get It’ – Hearn Reveals Quigley v Andrade Boston World Title Plans

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] is a swipe of pen away from a world title shot.

Eddie Hearn today revealed the Donegal middleweight is the front runner to challenge WBO middleweight world champion, Demetrius Andrade. [30(18)-0] – and the grapevine suggests all that is left to do is sign the contract and officially announce the fight.

The Matchroom boss said Quigley is in ‘Boo Boo’ pole and could challenge the American in Boston on November 20, while rumour has terms agreed.

“I think Quigley might get the fight,” Hearn told RBF.

“He is a decent name in America, it’s a good fight for the East Coast, I’d like to give him the opportunity, again none of the big names are forthcoming or willing to fight Demetrius Andrade, he needs to fight,” he added before discussing the time frame and venue.

“November 20 potentially in Boston or Providence. I think Quigley might get it.”

The World Championship silver medalist called out Luke Keeler’s former foe after his victory over Shane Mosley Jr live on DAZN and things seem to have snowballed from there.

Andrade has suggested if the money was right he’d be interested and told Irish-boxing.com Quigley would be of interest if fights with the big names like Canelo and Gennady Golovkin couldn’t be made.

It now seems things have progressed further and the popular Golden Boy middleweight will have the chance to win a belt that once sat around the waist of his coach Andy Lee as soon as November.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com while supporting Paddy Donovan at the Feile Quigley revealed he was confident of winning the fight if it was to be made.

“I think I can get in there upset the odds, beat him and become world champion. “It’s an ideal fight, the perfect fight to happen. He’s an East Coast man, we could have it on the East Coast, all those Irish, get them all together and we would sell out any arena for the world title.”