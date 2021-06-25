“I pounced on the chance” – Alan O’Connor buzzing ahead of pro debut

Alan O’Connor is looking forward to experiencing a buzz he feared he would never feel again when he steps through the ropes this weekend.

The Buzz nightclub DJ is one of two debutants on Boxing Ireland’s stacked card scheduled for Saturday and Alicante.

The four-round paid bow will provide the former National Elite Championship entrant with a first taste of competitive action in over three years.

Over that prolonged period of absence there were was more than one occasion O’Connor thought he’d never make it back.

Serious surgery in 2018 put any hope of a pro career in question and then after announcing he would ditch the vest, a pandemic hit, so it’s safe to say O’Connor is delighted to be out this weekend.

“I’m very excited to back competing,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“2017 was the last time I fought competitively when I fought in the Elites,” he explains before revealing some of the trouble he had to overcome.

“I got surgery in 2018 which was obviously a shock, as it was out of the blue and we had no idea of the outcome and then last year was a write off. It was frustrating with nothing happening but it’s just made me want it more. I’ve stuck to it and kept tipping away so once I got the call I pounced on it.”

The Clondalkin fighter faces a yet to be confirmed opponent on Saturday but the fight is more about him than any potential foe.

O’Connor is looking forward to pre fight nerves and competing again. He also seems intent on enjoying himself and the ring return.

“I’m looking forward to the buzz again,” he adds.

“I’m going to enjoy myself, relax and take it all in, you only get one pro debut and mine has been a long time coming. I’ve trained hard and my weight is perfect so we’ll get the win come Saturday and I’m sure I’ll be chatting to you again very soon,” he continues when probed on what might be next.