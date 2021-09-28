HUGE All Irish Clash Confirmed for This Weekend and Celtic Clash 12

Celtic Clash 12 will play host to an out-of-the-blue mouthwatering all Irish clash.

Irish-boxing.com can reveal Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] and Robbert Burke [2(1)-0] have agreed to trade leather on the latest installment of a series that prides itself on domestic meetings.

Both the Limerick fighter and the Dub were set to fight in separate clashes on the bill with an eye to building toward a possible Celtic Clash 13 meeting in Dublin later this year.

However, with both seeing their original opponents fall through they have agreed to fight each other rather than pull off the card.

It’s a brave move from both, one neither had to make and one both made knowing time frame and limited tickets won’t allow for them to profit from it financially.

The winner will gain massively in terms of stealing a march toward domestic titles in and around an exciting super middle and light heavyweight scene.

However, the winner will emerge with an Irish name on their CV and thus can stake a claim to be in BUI Celtic title pole position at the very least.

Boxing Ireland also deserve credit as they allow both of their fighters to trade leather, again with no added benefit for them. It’s a move to please the fans and ensure their fighters don’t miss out.

Burke goes into the six-rounder as the more experienced. He fought at Elite level as an amateur and the Phil Sutcliffe coached super middle has twice fought as a professional.

Muay Thai graduate, Morrissey, has no amateur experience whatsoever and has yet to complete a round as a pro. The Limerick fighter stopped his debut opponent Adnan Zilic within a round.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously about the prospect of fighting Burke and others around the weight Morrissey said: Look we are not promised tomorrow, I want some special, special nights in this game and I can not think of anything more special than bringing an army of Limerick lunatics up to Dublin to fight a Dublin fighter in the National Stadium.”

“We set the tone! The fighters around my weight, we can set the tone, domestic fighters fight domestic fighters. Let’s show everyone how special that can be and the special nights that will lead to. No wonder boxing is a bad state in this country when you have people waiting till they are 10-0 or more to take a step up.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win Burke said: “I’m back training, I enjoyed the few days off after the fight but I want to keep the momentum going and I’m hoping to get three more fights in by the end of the year. The plan is to get back in there as soon as possible.”

“The support over the last few days has been unreal, I’m very grateful for it. There will be a good crowd with me, with some great nights ahead.”