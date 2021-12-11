How to watch Jono Carroll and Rohan Date fight in Dubai

Jono Carroll and Waterford welter Rohan Date provide Irish interest on Saturday’s Probellum boxing card in Dubai.

‘King Kong’ Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1] fights Brazilian Aelio Mesquita [10(8)-5(4)-1] over eight rounds on a bill that plays host to Rohan Date’s first fight since March of 2020. Dubai based Date [12(9)-0-1] fights Kelvin Dotel [14(7)-5] in what looks like a very exciting match up at the Coca Cola Arena.

Probellum confirmed this week the card will be broadcast in the UK and Ireland on Freesports.

The full event will be available from 4pm GMT on Premier Sports 2 and BoxNation while FreeSports will join the coverage at 5.30pm GMT for the main events.

No running order is available as of yet.

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports/FreeSports commented, “We are delighted to partner with Probellum to broadcast these inaugural boxing events this December and make it available free to watch in every UK home. Both events feature popular British boxers we’re confident will be a big hit for our viewers and we’re looking forward to the coverage.”

Richard Schaefer, Probellum President said, “To be able to broadcast our very first event free to air in the UK, one which will go down in history with a terrific card, is incredibly important to us and we’re thankful to FreeSports for their partnership in making this happen.”

FreeSports is available as a free to air sports channel operating in the UK on Sky HD Channel 422, Virgin TV HD Channel 553, Freeview Channel 64, BT/TalkTalk Channel 64, Samsung TV Plus and online via the FreeSports Player. Premier Sports 2 is available on Sky channel 429, Virgin TV 552 while BoxNation is on Sky channel 427, BT/TalkTalk channel 415 and Virgin TV channel 546. Premier Sports and BoxNation are both available via online streaming on the Premier Player.