How to Watch Gary Spike O’Sullivan vs Erislandy Lara – Time – Running Order

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] is back in big-time action tonight as he challenges for the WBA’ regular’ World title.

The Cork middleweight takes on former light-middleweight world champion Erislandy Lara [28(16)-3(0)-3]for the secondary strap on a pay-per-view card.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and will precede the main event bout between unbeaten lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

It’s a massive fight for the 37-year-old and a chance to fulfill a world title dream against Cuban Lara, who some argue should have got the nod in his fight with Canelo.

The fight will be broadcast on Showtime across the US but can be viewed online in Ireland.

FITE TV will stream the card and the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s massive fight.

To view the card Click HERE.

The broadcast beings at 2:00am in the early hours of the morning Irish time and O’Sullivan vs Lara may be the first fight shown.

Below is the reverse running order.