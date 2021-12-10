News Pro News Uncategorized 

How to watch Aaron McKenna and Stevie McKenna on TV tonight

Jonny Stapleton ,

Aaron McKenna [13(7)-0] fights for his first professional title tonight.

‘The Silencer’ fights for the prestigious career progressing WBC Youth world title in London.

To buckle the strap around his waist the exciting prospect will have to defeat Mexican opposition for the seventh time in his young career, as he fights Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1], who is trained by Canelo’s brother, on the Crystal Palace hosted, Hennessy show.

The Monaghan middleweights brother and Hennessy Sports stablemate, Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] also appears. Unfortunately for ‘The Hitman’ he won’t, as originally planned, fight for a strap.

The older of the two fighting brothers was due to fight Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] for the IBF Youth world title.

However, the Ghanaian failed to make weight by so much that the BBBofC wouldn’t sanction the fight.

Stevie McKenna still fights on the card and is expected to trade leather with Jack Dempsey Ewbank [4-4(1)] over six.

Both fights will be broadcast on free to air Channel 5.

The undercard, which no longer includes Brett McGinty will be aired on Hennessy Sports Youtube channel with three fights being broadcast on the UK TV station.

Channel 5’s TV coverage begins at 10:30pm Irish time with the McKenna brothers bouts aswell as Isaac Chamberlain vs Dilan Prasovic scheduled to be broadcast at the time of writing.

Photo credit Lawernce Lustig

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

All Irish fights we would like to see in 2015- PART 1

irishboxing

Line Up confirmed for Friday Fan Zone

irishboxing

Phillip Sutcliffe targets European ranked opposition for May 1

irishboxing