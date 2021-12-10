How to watch Aaron McKenna and Stevie McKenna on TV tonight

Aaron McKenna [13(7)-0] fights for his first professional title tonight.

‘The Silencer’ fights for the prestigious career progressing WBC Youth world title in London.

To buckle the strap around his waist the exciting prospect will have to defeat Mexican opposition for the seventh time in his young career, as he fights Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1], who is trained by Canelo’s brother, on the Crystal Palace hosted, Hennessy show.

The Monaghan middleweights brother and Hennessy Sports stablemate, Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0] also appears. Unfortunately for ‘The Hitman’ he won’t, as originally planned, fight for a strap.

The older of the two fighting brothers was due to fight Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] for the IBF Youth world title.

However, the Ghanaian failed to make weight by so much that the BBBofC wouldn’t sanction the fight.

Championship weight made!! Tomorrow we fight for the belt🥊🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/eF0vkJhd69 — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) December 9, 2021

Stevie McKenna still fights on the card and is expected to trade leather with Jack Dempsey Ewbank [4-4(1)] over six.

Both fights will be broadcast on free to air Channel 5.

The undercard, which no longer includes Brett McGinty will be aired on Hennessy Sports Youtube channel with three fights being broadcast on the UK TV station.

Channel 5’s TV coverage begins at 10:30pm Irish time with the McKenna brothers bouts aswell as Isaac Chamberlain vs Dilan Prasovic scheduled to be broadcast at the time of writing.

Photo credit Lawernce Lustig