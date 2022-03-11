‘He’s f*cked, he sh*t himself’ – Weigh In Leaves Conlan Confident he will ‘Destroy’ Wood

Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] is more confident than ever he will ‘destroy’ Leigh Wood [25(15)-2(1)] when they square off in the ring tomorrow night.

The boisterous Belfast battler wasn’t impressed with the Nottingham fighter’s weigh-in showing on Friday afternoon. The Top Rank fighter suggests the champion struggled to make the weight and was so weak on the scales that he will have no problem ripping the WBA ‘regular’ featherweight title away from him live on DAZN at the Motor Point Arena.

The challenger also hinted Wood didn’t deal with the occasion well and is nervous about proceedings.

“He’s f*cked and he’s f*cked tomorrow. He sh*t himself there. He went head to head and didn’t even try to push. He leaned and backed off as soon as he got pushed. The same thing will happen tomorrow night, he’ll walk into shots all night,” Conlan told DAZN minutes after the weigh-in.

“There is no doubt in mind I destroy Leigh Wood tomorrow night.”

I promise you, tomorrow night he is getting destroyed. #AndTheNew 🇮🇪 https://t.co/fhui2pLvYd — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) March 11, 2022

Conlan looked a lot more healthy on the scales at 125.6lbs than he has done weighing in at super bantamweight, Wood, who came in just two ounces heavier did look frail.

However, Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn wasn’t concerned and believes there could be a significant size difference in his man’s favour bby the time both fighters enter the ring.

“Looking at it, I would say Leigh Wood struggled more at the 126lbs limit. I would expect that,” Hearn said.

Nottingham, UK: Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Weigh In ahead of their WBA Featherweight World Title fight tomorrow night. 11 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Michael Conlan

“Michael Conlan was a bantamweight and is coming up from super-bantamweight. And I tell you what, tomorrow night Leigh Wood is going to be some size going into that ring, and a lot bigger than Michael Conlan.

“And don’t forget Michael Conlan is not a fully fledged featherweight. He had one fight there last time. He is really stepping up in size and Leigh Wood will be an animal in there tomorrow night.”

