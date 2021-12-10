‘Heartbroken’ Kevin Cronin sees fight fall through last minute

Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] is the latest of a growing list of fighters to have to endure last-minute fight cancelation.

The popular Kerry fighter was to trade leather in England on December 12 after securing a slot on Kevin Maree card set for Municipal Hall, Colne.

However, the clash has been cancelled just two days shy of the proposed Sunday afternoon bout.

A ‘heartbroken’ Cronin revealed as much today. The Boxing Ireland fighter revealed the cancelation pain was added to by the fact he had put in massive work throughout camp but he did try and remain positive and promised a massive 2022.

Speaking online ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ said:

“I’m Absolutely Heart Broken to Announce my Fight on Sunday will not go ahead due to my Opponent pulling out Yesterday Evening. I’ve put in the Toughest Camp of my life and this one falling through had hit me. 5 months Straight & done more then some Fighting for a World Title might do. I was ready to put on a career best performance and make a statement to all the Light Heavyweights around Europe. Thousands of Euros, Hundreds of Rounds, missed out on so many event’s with Family and Friends just to be Primed for my Fight. You could write a Book on everything that went on in this Camp and you just would believe some of it.

“I’m sorry to anyone who was looking to tune in on Sunday and Thank you everybody for your support throughout Camp and my Career so Far, it doesn’t go unnoticed. I’m absolutely Broken & Drained so it’s Time to take a little Break over Christmas and let my Body Recover



“No messing about after Christmas , I’ll be straight into an 8 rounder hopefully in March with a Big name I want already mentioned to my Team. For the sake of all the hard work and time put in over the last few months it just felt right to make myself make Weight this Morning…. 79.4kg on the Button , Light Heavyweight Limit !! Tough old game but we’ll keep on keeping on. Let’s see can we make the INEC happen in 2022.”

