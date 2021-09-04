Grief Before Greatness – Inspired David Rajuili fuelled by passing of his son and his father

David Rajuili [12(3)-8(2)-1] says he will dedicate a career-changing victory in Czech Republic tonight to his late son and father, who both passed away in recent times.

The German- based South African takes on Dublin’s Declan Geraghty [19(4)-5(4)] on an MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava.

The fight is the 32-year-old’s first under the Boxing Ireland banner and his first since 2018. It also comes on the back of a very difficult and sad time for the African who has endured extensive personal tragedy recently.

However, Rajuili told Irish-boxing.com hard times are now motivational factors and he plans to use them to fuel future success.

“I’m very excited to finally be back in the ring. It’s been a crazy three years, moving to Europe, finding the right team, settling, and getting a fight.”

“Along the way there’s been ups and downs – COVID and the death of my first-born and dad last year, so yeah this fight is dedicated to them so I’m very excited to get back and give it my all.”

“My son’s passing has only fuelled me. My reason is bigger than my dream and God has been my strength.”

“I always knew the time would come, I prayed, I never gave up and it’s fight week, a good opponent like Deco – I guess this is where I belong.”

The German-based fighter has predicted he will beat ‘Pretty Boy’ over 12 rounds but is well aware that won’t prove easy. He also notes that the move from super featherweight to light welter will suit the EU silver medal winner and the fact the UBO world title – albeit not a recognised belt – is on the line will motivate him further.

“He is an MTK Global boxer and that’s very good, in boxing you have to be a very good fighter to be signed under that banner.

“He’s very technical and has the goods. He’s lost to some very good fighters who rank in the top 100 so I’m in for the fight of my life, and the truth is so is he

“I’m expecting a bigger stronger Deco, a fighter that wants a championship – he fought for some but hasn’t won and the same goes for me.

“I wanna make my own history own legacy of becoming a three-division champion against an amazing fighter so the fight is exciting on both sides. So I expect a stronger hungry, fit, fast Deco. It’s the fight game, he’s putting 100%.”

“The work is done in the gym with my world class Coach Dominik Junge. We’ve studied Deco, worked on a gameplan and prepared! It it’s up to me to listen and execute.”