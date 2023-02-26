Golden Girls Desmond, Harrington and Broadhurst help Ireland
Team Ireland will come home from the Bulgarian Boxing Federations’ 74th STRANDJA Memorial Tournament with a record 3 gold medals, and 1 bronze medal.
Ireland will also be returning with the 3rd placed team trophy after an impressive showing in Sofia -Uzbekistan won 1st placed, and home nation, Bulgaria, 2nd. Over 450 boxers from 42 nations contested the tournament, organised by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Three boxers contested today’s finals – Reigning Olympic and European lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, contesting at light welter; 2022 World, European and Commonwealth Games champion, Amy Broadhurst, boxing at welterweight, and 2022 European and Elite light middleweight champ, Christina Broadhurst. All three athletes claimed 5-0 decisions over Netherlands, Germany and Poland, respectively. Team Ireland’s cruiserweight, Kelyn Cassidy, was also awarded his bronze medal today.
High Performance Lead and STRANDJA Team Ireland Manager, Zauri Antia: “This was an excellent tournament for Team Ireland, with invaluable high-level international rounds for our development athletes. Team Ireland has also doubled the number of medals won at the 73rd STRANDJA. I would like to congratulate not only each and every member of the team on their performances but also their clubs and club coaches, as well as their families.”
The team returns home on Monday afternoon, landing at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 at 2.35pm.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon
Photo credit Inpho