Golden Girls Desmond, Harrington and Broadhurst help Ireland

Team Ireland will come home from the Bulgarian Boxing Federations’ 74th STRANDJA Memorial Tournament with a record 3 gold medals, and 1 bronze medal.

Ireland will also be returning with the 3rd placed team trophy after an impressive showing in Sofia -Uzbekistan won 1st placed, and home nation, Bulgaria, 2nd. Over 450 boxers from 42 nations contested the tournament, organised by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.

Three boxers contested today’s finals – Reigning Olympic and European lightweight champion, Kellie Harrington, contesting at light welter; 2022 World, European and Commonwealth Games champion, Amy Broadhurst, boxing at welterweight, and 2022 European and Elite light middleweight champ, Christina Broadhurst. All three athletes claimed 5-0 decisions over Netherlands, Germany and Poland, respectively. Team Ireland’s cruiserweight, Kelyn Cassidy, was also awarded his bronze medal today.

High Performance Lead and STRANDJA Team Ireland Manager, Zauri Antia: “This was an excellent tournament for Team Ireland, with invaluable high-level international rounds for our development athletes. Team Ireland has also doubled the number of medals won at the 73rd STRANDJA. I would like to congratulate not only each and every member of the team on their performances but also their clubs and club coaches, as well as their families.”

The team returns home on Monday afternoon, landing at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 at 2.35pm.

Team Ireland

Men

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC

Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin

Women

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC

57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC

63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC

66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda

75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC

Team Lead: Zauri Antia

Head Coach: John Conlan

Coaches:

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Lynne McEnery

Physio: Rob Tuomey

R&J: Paul McMahon

Photo credit Inpho