Golden Contract return for Steve Ward

Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] will make his cruiserweight debut on Golden Contract finals night later this month.

‘The Quietman provides further Irish interest to a card that includes a mouthwatering Tyrone McKenna versus Ohara Davies welterweight decider.

Ward faces former heavyweight Jone Volau [5(2)-5(3)] on September 30, as part of the huge event that will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports and ESPN+.

Ward was last seen in the Golden Contract light heavyweight quarter finals, where he suffered first round stoppage defeat to Ricards Bolotniks.

The 30-year-old now makes a long since proposed move up the scales to crusier and fight at his new weight later this month.

Elsewhere on the card, Ben Fail will make his highly-anticipated professional debut, as he goes up against former Southern Area middleweight title challenger Robbie Chapman.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to add these two fantastic fights to the Golden Contract undercard. Steven Ward has been working hard over the past year ahead of his move to cruiserweight, and he has a very tough test ahead of him against Jone Volau.



“Volau has campaigned at heavyweight throughout his career, so he will be extremely motivated with this fight just slightly above the cruiserweight limit, so it’s a dangerous challenge for Ward.



“It’s great to have Ben Fail making his highly-anticipated professional debut too. He takes on former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman, who we recently saw giving his all on an MTK Fight Night event, so it’s a big statement of intent from Ben to have this as his debut fight.”

The huge #GoldenContract event on September 30 features the super-lightweight and featherweight finals, with Ohara Davies taking on Tyrone McKenna, while Ryan Walsh goes up against Jazza Dickens.

The light-heavyweight semi-final between Liam Conroy and Serge Michel will also take place, while the other semi-final involving Hosea Burton and Ricards Bolotniks in Latvia will take place three days earlier on September 26.