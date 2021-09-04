Headline News News Pro News 

Glove Gate – Declan Geraghty vs David Rajuili fight OFF – South African pulls out last minute

Jonny Stapleton ,

Declan Geraghty’s proposed 12 round clash with David Rajuili is, at present, OFF.

The German-based South African pulled out last minute and at the time of writing the light-welterweight fight set for MSM-POL card at the Clarion Congress Hotel in the city of Ostrava isn’t going ahead.

There is time to save the 12 round UBO ‘world title fight’ but not much as it set to appear early in the card.

The 32-year-old Boxing Ireland fighter elected to pull out due to issues over the gloves.

Speaking online he said: “Fight off !!!! I refuse to use old gym gloves for a title fight whether I choose first or he chooses, gloves are worn with no padding used and its meant to be a World title fight. I put my whole life for this moment to be wronged and used by unprofessionalism. Say what you want think what you want.”

UPDATE… Geraghty is in the ring and fighting but not against Rajuili and Irish-boxing.com understands it for the title.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

RESULTS: The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month – END OF SUMMER SPECIAL

Joe O'Neill

‘The Diva’ has x-factor – Gary Cully confident he will become a star

Jonny Stapleton

Southern Area title challenge confirmed as Agyarko’s Friday foe

Jonny Stapleton