‘Gladiator’ Julio Cesar wants to compete in the domestic Colosseum- eyeing up McGlinchey rematch

Julio Cesar Carvalho [3(1)-4(3)] believes a rematch with Sean McGlinchey could just be around the corner.

Belfast’s Angolan-born super middle stopped the Commonwealth Games medalist in late 2019 to complete a career transformation.

‘The Gladiator’ went from away day risk taker to domestic name with a Celtic Title win on Celtic Clash 10 and could now face an intriguing return.

Derry’s ‘Mummy’s Bhoy’ has been seen back training with Daniel Anderson and, speaking to Irish-boxing.com, Cesar confirmed he has been mentioned as a future foe.

The Boxing Ireland 168lbs fighter first has to successfully navigate a fight on the Alicante hosted Celtic Clash 11 card, from there he wants to ramp things up rather quickly.

He is open to the kind of domestic fights the Celtic Clash series is famed for and any makeable fights between middle and super middle.

“I’ve heard a few things here and there, there’s talks about a rematch with Sean McGlinchey, so I’ll be defending my belt,” Cesar told Irish-boxing.com.

“There are one or two other names being mentioned at middleweight I would consider dropping [a weight class] for but I’m just trying to focus on the fight that is in front of me, and let [Boxing Ireland] do their job.

“I am sure there are bigger things awaiting me. I’ll just be patient and wait my time, try and live one day at a time and it will come. in saying that I’m certainly open for any of those fights or any others out there, and would really be appreciative of the opportunity, but one fight at the time. I will leave that part of the game to the coaches and promoters. I trust them, and they seem to be on their game. I’d obviously fight anyone, so time will tell, but I definitely will be chasing the big names towards the end of the year and the beginning of next year, no shadow of a doubt or time wasted that’s for sure.”

Carvalho is preaching patience but does seem keen to get this weekend’s Spain clash out of the way so he can focus on some more serious action.

“I’m very excited, I cannot wait to get back in the mix and, to be honest, I really want to bring things to the next level as soon as I am given the green light. I really miss boxing in front of the public.”

Carvalho’s Saturday night opponent has yet to be confirmed and having being out of the ring for a year and half he is hoping for someone capable of giving him much needed rounds.

“I am hoping for a good tough couple of rounds, I’ve been out in a while so I’m really excited,” he continues before predicting a good performance and a third straight win.

“I’ll be looking for a solid performance, I don’t really know much about the opponent and I don’t really care. I’ll wish him the best on the night as I will get the job done. It should be a great experience and I’ll come back home with the W.”

The Boxing Ireland fighter is now working with the McCullagh’s in McCullagh’s Gym and is enjoying the new surrounds despite being put through his paces.

“I am training with the McCullaghs at the McCullagh’s Boxing Club in Dunmurry. Camp has been something else, I cannot complain. Sessions are longer than I am used to, so it took me a while to get used to them, and I mean every little bit of your body gets broken down, some sessions are so hard that you often trying to catch your breath. Technique is a priority overpower. I’m really enjoying it,” he adds before discussing sparring.

“Sparring is without a doubt their edge, the way they’re able to get sparring partners like Karol Dlugosz who is really strong, hits really hard, and is extremely disciplined really helps. I was amazed at getting the opportunity to spar these type of boxers. Also Fearghus Quinn, another really skilled and sound boxing technician, also hits hard and is an unbelievable hard worker. With these boys there is no two ways about it, they come to take my head off!”