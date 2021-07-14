Headline News News Pro News 

First Celtic Clash 12 all Irish fight agreed

Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] and Stephen Webb [1-1(1)] are on Celtic Clash 12 collision course.

The latest installment of the Boxing Ireland series has yet to be officially confirmed but is believed to be bound for the Devenish this Autumn.

Having ensured a large degree of their stable saw action in Luxembourg and Spain over the summer it’s believed their first show in Ireland since February 2020 will see a return of the all-Irish clash it’s famed for.

It appears one derby has been agreed and could be set for the card.

One leg of the Boxing Ireland trinity, Denis Morrison hinted the clash was done on social media. Belfast’s Webb has confirmed he has agreed to it and is preparing for his second domestic clash, while Hanney has said he is keen.

The fight would be Webbs first since he was stopped by former BUI lightweight Celtic Champion Joe Fitzpatrick in May of 2019. The St James southpaw has since been linked with Francy Luzoho and Martin Quinn but saw fights with both fall through.

‘The Wizard’ Hanney is similarly domestic keen and has shared the ring in relatively high profile clashes with Tyrone McKenna and Victor Rabei.

The Dubliner returned to the ring for the first time in over two years on Celtic Clash 11, the 32-year-old stopped Szilveszter Ajtai in Spain. The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter now looks set for a return to more meaningful action in September.

