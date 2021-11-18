Fight legend Wayne McCullough stands in for Andy Lee and will corner Jason Quigley’s title tilt

Irish boxing icon Wayne McCullough will work the corner when Jason Quigley’s bids to become a world champion in American tomorrow night.

Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] challenges undefeated Rhode Island middleweight Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Donegal middle will have former WBC bantamweight champion McCullough in his corner as he attempts to realize his world title dream.

The ‘Pocket Rocket’ is filling in with Quigley’s coach Andy Lee unable to travel. It’s a role the Belfast battler has filled before, having stood in for Lee when the 30-year-old Golden Boy fighter fought and defeated Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas last May.

The pair have a history that dates further back considering the Olympic silver medal winner walked Quigley to the ring for his World Series of Boxing LA Matadors wins over Vitali Bandarenka and Troy Trevor O’Meley in 2011.

They have maintained a close relationship and while Lee’s absence is not ideal the McCullough link-up is a natural one that has proved successful before.

“It’s a honour,” McCullough commented after the weight in.

“I’ve known Jason since the amateurs and I’m honoured to be here. We are friends, so of course, I’m going to be here when Andy couldn’t make it. This is the biggest fight of his life and he is going to go out there and do the business,” he adds before discussing the last time they worked together and the Mosley win.

Jay-zus.



Some reception for challenger @jay_quigley who weighs in at 159.8lbs for his world-title opportunity versus Demetrius Andrade (160). If that’s a sample of what’s to come tomorrow night, champ Andrade will be the away fighter on his own turf. pic.twitter.com/Qt1eqYTFzI — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) November 18, 2021

“The game plan was made. He worked that out with Andy and he came over and did the last week with me. Mosley trained at the gym I was at so I knew Shane Mosley Jr as well. It was a great fight, a close fight and in the end even Jason said himself it could have been a draw.”

Looking forward to tomorrow, the fight legend seems confident Quigley can join him on the list of Irish world champions by winning on the big stage.

“That fight was a big stepping stone, the eliminator to get this point. Andrade is the next level. He just has to do the things he can do. At this level it’s just the master plan of executing that. I just talked to Andy and we are on the same page. I’m not coming here to change anything. We’ve had a chat and we know what we need to do. We know what Andrade’s weaknesses and strengths are and once you nullify the strengths the fight is easier.

“This is massive. When you are on the road it’s hard. When you fight at home it’s fantastic, Belfast or Dublin, hopefully, Donegal next. When you fight in America it’s the world stage. Everyone wants to fight in America. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and Jason will grab it with both hands.”