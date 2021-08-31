Feeling The Love – Kristina McCafferty discusses unique pro move

Kristina McCafferty is back in love with boxing ready to ensure plenty of sporting romance in the latest chapter of her boxing career.

The former amateur standout and Tokyo hopeful revealed she was crossing the code divide last month, confirming a link up with United Promotions.

Indeed, the fighter who also won EU Youth gold and European Youth silver in the amateurs was the new to the scene promotional outfits #1 target and first-ever signing – and she suggests that feeling of being wanted and sought after is a big turnaround from the latter stage of her amateur career where she felt marginalized.

Not to mention a mixture of a suspension, which was since lifted, and the pandemic prompted changes to qualification denied McCafferty the chance to fulfill an Olympic dream.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com she admits that left her devasted but her focus has switched from medals to belts – and she is much happier with a new goal.

“I was so devastated after the Olympics was a no go,” McCafferty told Irish-boxing.com.

“I lost the love for the sport and I feel now is the perfect time to start my new journey as a professional boxer. I have the love back like never before, thanks to Sussanah Schofield.

“I’m glad to say goodbye to amateur boxing. I’ve made some lifelong friends and there are some great people in the sport but it was time for me to move on.

“I’m still only 25, I have a lot more to give. Now I feel I have the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and prove this is where I’m meant to be.”

The Schofield run United Promotions will be promoting female boxers only and have some interesting plans.

It’s been reported that the new to the scene fight makers have eight TV dates organized on a platform accessible on Sky and will start running shows as soon as this Autumn.

There has also been talk of a Female Fight League, which the St John Bosco graduate would compete in. Those plans inspired the Belfast fighter to chose United Promotions and reignited her zest for the sweet science.

“Before our son was born we had lots of offers to turn over some even in America, some closer to home, but I felt it wasn’t the right time. Unified Promotions got my attention right away when they told me what they wanted to do for female boxing.”

The love shown by United Promotions and the fact they are willing to give her a platform from which to show her skills has also really impressed the flyweight.

“It feels great to be treated so fairly,” she adds.

“I feel overwhelmed by the support I’ve had turning over. We were in talks for a few months but no contracts were signed and nothing was official. We had to make sure we were taking all the necessary steps. I have trust in my coach and my manager. Most importantly I have trust in myself. I know what I’m capable of and now I have the chance to prove it.”

Noted talent McCafferty is determined to make a massive impact on the pro scene and has set her sights on leaving a serious legacy.

“Right now I just want to get my debut over and live in the moment. I’m going to enjoy every second of this new chapter,” she responds when asked about goals.

“Longer term I want to be world champion. I want to be the best there is, and with the right people around me there’s no doubt that will happen.”