Excited Paul Ryan Plots Eye-Catching Step up Win

Paul Ryan [2(1)-0] is planning to make it back to back eye-catching performances as he steps up in York Hall tomorrow night.

The Dubliner made a mini statement last time out when he stopped stopping Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with successful Irish previous, in just 47 seconds at the Ulster Hall in November.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter has been afforded the chance to build on that victory, as he takes on a fighter with a winning record in Bethnal Green on Friday.

Ryan fights Brit CJ Wood [3(1)-1(1)-2] on a Danny Dignum topped MTK card. The Luton born fighter, who fights out of Middlesborough, has three wins, two draws and one defeat to his name – and represents a step away from journeymen for the confident middleweight prospect.

Indeed, Wood’s two draws were technical draws against two prospects, the first in a fight that was stopped for a cut only after he had his opponent down.

It’s a big test for a fighter with just two fights under his belt, particularly when you add the fact it will play out over six rounds, but it’s a test Ryan is confident he can pass and is delighted to sit.

“I’m expecting a tough fight,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com “My opponent is 3-1 and also has unlicensed boxing experience so I’m expecting a tough fight. It’s also my first step up to 6 rounds so I am excited to experience that for the first time. I’m happy that I am getting moved along nicely.”

“I find it very important to keep momentum and carry on from my last performance. Professional boxing is a business so eye catching performances help you get moved as a fighter.”

After a disappointing debut, Ryan felt he showed what he is all about last time out and he wants to show the ‘real Paul Ryan’ again tomorrow.

Explaining what the real Paul Ryan stands for he expalins ;” The real me is a fighter, that’s all that matters to me is fighting and showing my true level. I want to show how good I know I can be and show fast hands big shots and slick boxing,” he continues before laying out the 2022 plan.

” My plans for this year is to learn the sport of professional boxing, keep growing and evolving as a fighter. I’ll take each fight at a time and show me the best version of myself possible.”